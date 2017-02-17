Designer Manish Malhotra left his muse Priyanka Chopra happy on the sets of Quantico. See pics

Manish Malhotra posed with Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Quantico. Manish Malhotra posed with Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Quantico.

The international star from Bollywood Priyanka Chopra and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra have been setting some tough friendship goals for all. Despite their jam-packed schedule, the two friends do not miss a chance to catch up for small get-togethers.

Something similar happened when Manish landed in New York where Priyanka is shooting for ABC television series Quantico. The designer gave his actor friend all the reasons to be excited as he surprised her on the the sets of Quantico and spent some happy moments too. Posting a picture from their reunion in the foreign land, Manish wrote, “#NewYork with the #incredible #TheOneAndOnly @priyankachopra on @abcquantico #Quantico shoot #Super time watching the filming of #Quantico And catching up with my #favourite #PriyankaChopra #NewYork #FunTimes with my team @mansiakapoor @robbiejmairh.”

Check out the picture Manish Malhotra shared with Priyanka Chopra.

Manish Malhotra’s latest post comes days after Priyanka also shared a click on her Instagram page. She captioned the black and white picture as “Was lovely to have you as my date on @theviewabc @manishmalhotra05 ! Much love to Manasi too.. ❤️💋”

Just two months back, Manish gave Priyanka a lavish star-studded welcome as she arrived in India for the winter break, after spending almost the entire year abroad shooting her show Quantico and Hollywood debut Baywatch. Those who attended the party included Dia Mirza, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. PeeCee quite rocked it when she appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 5 where she spoke about a lot of things including how it is working on international projects. She even made some startling revelations including having phone sex.

Recently, the fans of the desi girl were left heartbroken when they saw her accepting Sidharth Malhotra’s marriage proposal. But soon they were relieved to know that it was only for an ad campaign for a jewelry brand with the Reload actor.

