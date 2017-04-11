Derogatory comments against Valmiki: Rakhi Sawant seeks anticipatory bail

Rakhi Sawant said that she is ready to surrender and had even requested PM Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter as she was being harassed. Rakhi Sawant said that she is ready to surrender and had even requested PM Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter as she was being harassed.

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has sought anticipatory bail for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki. She applied for anticipatory bail through her advocate in Ludhiana and the bail application will be heard on April 17. Taking cognisance of the bail application, additional sessions judge Dinesh Kumar ordered to summon the record of lower court, which will be presented on April 17.

Her advocate Rajnish Lakhanpal said, “Ms Sawant has applied for anticipatory bail and it was moved today in court of additional session judge Dinesh Kumar. The case has been adjourned for hearing on April 17.” Lakhanpal told the court that his client never spoke against sage Valmiki and also said that she has tendered an unconditional apology to the Valmiki fraternity.

Judicial Magistrate Sumit Sabharwal had issued an arrest warrant against the 38-year-old actor on March 9. A police team had gone from Ludhiana to arrest Rakhi but they returned empty-handed when they could not find her. Rakhi, meanwhile, alleged that she had not got any summons and neither have police got in touch with her. Rakhi had in fact said that she is ready to surrender and had even requested PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to intervene in the matter as she was being harassed.

The actor was summoned to face trial on the complaint of lawyer Narinder Aadia. In his complaint, the lawyer had said that on July 9, 2016, he watched a television programme in which the actor passed derogatory remarks against the sage.

