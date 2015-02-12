Presents Latest News
Aamir Khan criticised for ‘double standards’ on ‘AIB Roast’: Reminded of ‘Delhi Belly’, asked to be a responsible celebrity

'Dostana' director Tarun Mansukhani tweeted a link of Aamir Khan's old interview on 'Delhi Belly' where the actor had spoken in defence of his production.

Written by Sunitra Pacheco , Edited by Sarika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: February 13, 2015 11:25 am
Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan AIB Roast, Tarun Mansukhani Dostana’ director Tarun Mansukhani tweeted a link of Aamir Khan’s old interview on ‘Delhi Belly’ where the actor had spoken in defence of his production and wrote: “I ask u nt 2 b so callous n b a responsible celebrity.”
The usually sporting and a socially conscientious Aamir Khan recently shared his thoughts on the much-discussed AIB ‘roast’ of Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The actor even said that he had scolded his friends Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar for participating in the roast, which Aamir Khan thought was highly offensive and extremely violent. “My opinion is that it was a violent show. Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) are my friends and I scolded them and told them that I was not impressed with it,” Aamir Khan had said.

However, the ‘PK’ actor has been receiving a lot of backlash for expressing his opinion. Some claim that the actor who produced black comedy film, ‘Delhi Belly’ and had an item song ‘Bhaag D.K. Bose’, has double standards. Back then, Aamir had justified the use of cuss words in the film, claiming he was not against freedom of speech. (Read: Aamir Khan’s reaction on AIB Roast’)

‘Dostana’ director Tarun Mansukhani tweeted a link of Aamir Khan’s old interview on ‘Delhi Belly’ where the actor had spoken in defence of his production and wrote: “I ask u nt 2 b so callous n b a responsible celebrity.”

