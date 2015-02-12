Aamir Khan criticised for ‘double standards’ on ‘AIB Roast’: Reminded of ‘Delhi Belly’, asked to be a responsible celebrity

Dostana’ director Tarun Mansukhani tweeted a link of Aamir Khan’s old interview on ‘Delhi Belly’ where the actor had spoken in defence of his production and wrote: “I ask u nt 2 b so callous n b a responsible celebrity.”

The usually sporting and a socially conscientious Aamir Khan recently shared his thoughts on the much-discussed AIB ‘roast’ of Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The actor even said that he had scolded his friends Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar for participating in the roast, which Aamir Khan thought was highly offensive and extremely violent. “My opinion is that it was a violent show. Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) are my friends and I scolded them and told them that I was not impressed with it,” Aamir Khan had said.

However, the ‘PK’ actor has been receiving a lot of backlash for expressing his opinion. Some claim that the actor who produced black comedy film, ‘Delhi Belly’ and had an item song ‘Bhaag D.K. Bose’, has double standards. Back then, Aamir had justified the use of cuss words in the film, claiming he was not against freedom of speech. (Read: Aamir Khan’s reaction on AIB Roast’)

‘Dostana’ director Tarun Mansukhani tweeted a link of Aamir Khan’s old interview on ‘Delhi Belly’ where the actor had spoken in defence of his production and wrote: “I ask u nt 2 b so callous n b a responsible celebrity.”

Dear Aamir Khan, I hope u get 2 read this n w folded hands I ask u nt 2 b so callous n b a responsible celebrity. http://t.co/MeyToxlQ4V “Don’t Watch Delhi Belly if u Can’t Stand Abuses, Says Aamir Khan” http://t.co/89dHj01eWp (but AIB Roast is offensive n verbal violence!!!) — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) February 10, 2015 Also, a blogger who goes by the name Vidyut has written an open letter to the actor. “I appreciate that you stressed the extent of the right to object, in terms of expressing your dislike and requesting that the offensive speech be discontinued. “If you had kept it at that, I would not have a problem with your views. As someone speaking up for Free Speech for years now, I have a problem when you put the onus of not offending on the speaker with your talk of the creator having responsibility and oh so virtuous nonsense about “dil dukhana” and what not. You claim to be a responsible creator, yet I distinctly recollect speaking up to defend your film PK (which I haven’t seen yet) from people who were outraged by whatever insult they perceived in it. “If the responsibility of not offending falls on the creator of the content, then perhaps you are not as ideal as you seemed to imply with the Delhi Belly example and perhaps should have added content warnings of another sort “Caution: Religion discussed here” etc and people objecting should have requested you with folded hands, etc. You know first hand what happens when angry people don’t like content. Do you see the anger as your fault? When a large voice like yours tells people that people speaking must be careful, and people who get offended can ask them to stop, a thousand voices like mine get raw throats trying to talk sanity on the issue and explain why it is not okay to shut people up just because you don’t like what they say. “but even Aamir Khan agrees…” The louder the voice, the more power to heal or damage it has. I request you to be careful with where you lay blame,” he wrote. The Twitteratti have not taken kindly to Mr. Perfectionist’s opinion either. Apparently Aamir Khan is deeply disturbed by AIB Roast. Bhaag DKboseDK was highly educational. — Sagarcasm (@sagarcasm) February 10, 2015 I really respect and look up to Mr. Aamir Khan. There is merit in what he says against ppl insulting others. But… http://t.co/e05uWzdVWZ — raghu ram (@tweetfromRaghu) February 11, 2015 Aamir Khan pushes the envelope once again by being offended by things without watching them. — Kanan Gill (@KananGill) February 10, 2015 Though I usually adore Aamir Khan, today he was that kid in class who didn’t read the book but had a billion annoying things to say about it — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) February 10, 2015 Aamir Khan, you were disturbed by the #AIBRoast and I’m disturbed by your reaction to it. If you found it “violent” I find you a hypocrite. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) February 10, 2015

