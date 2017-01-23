Deewar had the best screenplay ever, says Amitabh Bachchan

Deewar is among the films that established Amitabh Bachchan as the “angry young man” of Hindi cinema. Deewar is among the films that established Amitabh Bachchan as the “angry young man” of Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan, whose 1975 blockbuster “Deewar” clocked 42 years today, praised the film, saying “it had the the best screenplay ever.” Deewar is among the films that established Bachchan as the “angry young man” of Hindi cinema. The story revolved around two brothers Vijay and Ravi. While Vijay turns to crime, Ravi becomes an honest cop, who is sent to catch his own brother. The 74-year-old actor, who played Vijay in the Yash Chopra-directed crime drama, took to Twitter to remember the film. “42 YEARS of ‘DEEWAR’… the best screenplay ever !! And 100 weeks trophy, compared to the weeks of today’s films… Times change,” Bachchan wrote.

Meanwhile, Ronit Roy says he learnt a lot while working with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar 3, as the megastar is an extremely knowledgeable performer. The film features Bachchan reprising his role of Subhash Nagre in the third installment of Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller. Ronit, who plays a “pivotal role” in the movie, says he was highly impressed by whatever little he saw of the third part so far.

T 2512 – 42 YEARS of ‘DEEWAR’ .. the best screenplay ever !! And 100 weeks trophy, compared to the weeks of today’s films .. Times change pic.twitter.com/UfNqltO69W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2017

“It is an extremely pivotal role to the film. I consider myself extremely lucky and honoured to be a part of that film. I have seen bits of the film and Ramu sir has done a fantastic work,” Ronit said. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh.

Ronit feels one can learn a lot even while working in a scene with the 74-year-old megastar. “Apart from Ramu, there is Bachchan sir. It’s a totally different school altogether. It is immense knowledge there. You’re working in the same scene with Bachchan sir and Amit Sadh, the dynamics of the entire thing change,” he said.