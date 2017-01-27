Deepshikha Deshmukh keen to make a film with Jackie Chan, see pics

Jackie Chan was in India to promote his forthcoming film Kung Fu Yoga with Sonu Sood. Jackie Chan was in India to promote his forthcoming film Kung Fu Yoga with Sonu Sood.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani’s sister and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh had a fan-girl moment when she met international cine icon Jackie Chan here recently. She says it will be a dream come true to make a film with him.

Chan was in India to promote his forthcoming film Kung Fu Yoga. During his visit, Jackie met various Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Vashu Bhagnani, Disha Patni and Remo D’souza.

Talking about her meeting with Chan, Deepshikha said in a statement: “Jackie Chan is such a humble person. It was an absolute honour to meet him. Jackky (Bhagnani) and me both have grown up watching his films, and to get a gift from the legend himself was so exciting.”

“I just hope we can make a film starring him sometime in the future — that would be a dream come true. I wish Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and the entire team of Kung Fu Yoga all the very best,” added Deepshikha, who got a phone accessory from the legendary actor.

Check Deepshikha Deshmukh’s pics with Jackie Chan:

Look Jackky i met anothr Jackie!such a humble persn-an absolute honor 2 meet him!Grownup watchin his flicks @jackkybhagnani @EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/qNedZGV0eC — Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) January 23, 2017

And to get a gift from the Legend himself !!! Sooooo excited Thank youuuu #JackieChanLimitedEditions #earthlovingproducts pic.twitter.com/xBwtqCT5Xt — Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) January 23, 2017

The international star landed in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga. Chan was welcomed at the airport in the perfect Indian way with garlands and a tikka, which is considered to be auspicious in the country. The actor’s film, Kung Fu Yoga, is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries.

See pics of Jackie Chan’s recent India visit:

Kung Fu Yoga is an action-adventure-comedy film and is directed by Stanley Tong featuring Jackie Chan, Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, Miya Muqi, Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Zhang Guoli and Amyra Dastur. The film is scheduled for release in India on February 3.