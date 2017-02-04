Deeply affected by Donald Trump’s immigration ban: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US, shooting for her American series Quantico. Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US, shooting for her American series Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra, also Unicef’s global Goodwill Ambassador, says as a global citizen, US President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban — which she described as a “political witch hunt” — has deeply affected her. In a blog post on Thursday on the professional networking website LinkedIn, which she joined last year as a LinkedIn Influencer, she wrote: “All of the ‘banned’ countries are places where a lot of Unicef work is going on, where children are suffering the most. What can I add that people across professions and age groups have not already said? But adding your voice will definitely make a difference.

“And make a difference we must. Please join me in making our voice stronger so that globally, our children are not discriminated against on the basis of their religion and do not have to bear the brunt of a political witch hunt.” Priyanka is currently in the US to shoot the second season of her popular TV show “Quantico”. She divides her time between India and the US. Protests took place at airports across the US in response to Trump’s recent travel ban preventing entry from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Priyanka is currently in the US, shooting for her American series Quantico and her Hollywood debut Baywatch. The 34-year-old has been working for UNICEF for over a decade now. She was appointed the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016 respectively. All through, Priyanka has promoted various causes related to environment, health and education and women’s rights.