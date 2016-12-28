Deepika’s xXx Return of Xander Cage to release in India before anywhere else in the world

Deepika Padukone announced the release date of her Hollywood debut, xXx Return of Xander Cage in India on her Twitter handle. Deepika Padukone announced the release date of her Hollywood debut, xXx Return of Xander Cage in India on her Twitter handle.

Deepika Padukone has had a quite an exciting and filled with emotions kind of a year! At this point, though, the ravishing actress must be excited and why shouldn’t she? Her Hollywood debut film, ‘xXx Return of Xander Cage’ is releasing on January 14, 2016, making it an exciting beginning of the New Year for our lovely lady Deepika Padukone! To add to this superb news, the film is releasing in India before anywhere else in the world.

This development is quite fascinating because, with this film, Deepika has not only opened her doors to Hollywood but also has brought recognition to India in the world of international cinema.

Deepika, our lovely dimpled beauty herself, announced this on Twitter this afternoon by tweeting, “thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first! Before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel (sic).”

thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first!before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel pic.twitter.com/8y36pMYQBF — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 28, 2016

Deepika plays one of Vin Diesel’s several love interests in the film. Padukone’s character in xXx is that of Serena Unger, a huntress.

The action film directed by DJ Caruso also stars Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Rory McCann in key roles. It is the third film in the xXx franchise. The earlier films in the series are xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union (2005). The third instalment to the franchise is coming up after a long wait and we are sure all the fans of this series must be waiting in anticipation!

