xXx Return of Xander Cage box office collection day 5: Deepika Padukone film struggles to entice Indian audience

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage was successful in creating curiosity among the audience, but it seems it is failing to perform well at the Indian box office. The film which released on Indian theaters last weekend, earned around Rs 20 crore, but its business over the week saw a dip. Interestingly, the same has happened with its box office rival, Ok Jaanu, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

It is important to understand that the current figures are only in accordance with its business in the Indian market. Major changes in the film’s earnings will come after it releases in the overseas market on January 20.

It would be interesting to see if Deepika’s role as Serena Unger will get love from the international audience alike, just like her co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Xander Cage.

beyond thrilled & overwhelmed with the amazing response & reactions to #SerenaUnger!#xXx:ReturnOfXanderCage

Thank You for all the LOVE!❤️ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 18, 2017

It should be noted that despite new releases, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is running in its fourth week continues to earn well, and is inching towards creating a new benchmark of Rs. 400 crore in India.

The third installment of the hugely popular action thriller, xXx: Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson. This is the first time that Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika would be seen playing with guns and packing some punches, in a way we have never seen before.

