Deepika Padukone writes a heartfelt message on Father’s Day: Thank you Pa for always inspiring us, see photos

Deepika Padukone shared a heartfelt message for her father Prakash Padukone on the occasion of Father’s Day today. Unlike the usual terse, short posts shared by several other celebrities, Deepika typed out an elaborate heartfelt message on her Instagram profile. The actor shared a picture where the father-daughter are hugging each other.

Deepika wrote, “And that is what I want to tell you, my children, that there is no substitute for perseverance, hardwork, determination and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters — neither awards nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television. Thank You Pa for always inspiring us!#HappyFathersDay.

The things that really matter in life are relationships, honesty, respect for your parents and elders. Material success is important, not fundamental to happiness and peace of mind. Thank you Pa for always inspiring us,” the post read. The photograph is from an award event where the actor, after getting her Best Actress Award had read out a letter given to her by her father when she was a teenager.

Check out the two posts shared by Deepika Padukone for her dad Prakash Padukone on Father’s Day.

“As you stand on the threshold of life’s journey, I want to share with you some lessons that life has taught me…. Looking back, I realise that the most important thing about my childhood and adolescent years was my refusal to complain about my lot in life…there is no substitute for perseverance, hard work, determination, and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters — not awards, nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television,” an emotional Deepika read.

