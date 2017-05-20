Deepika Padukone: Would’ve loved to show Piku at Cannes 2017

Deepika Padukone says it is unfortunate that this year there is no Indian movie to show at Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone says it is unfortunate that this year there is no Indian movie to show at Cannes Film Festival.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone says though Indian cinema has gone beyond song-dance saga, for a large international audience it is still about the cultural reflection of larger than life characters. Deepika debuted at red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2017 as a representer of the global cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris on Wednesday.

During a video call with the Indian audience, Deepika spoke about the perception of Indian cinema to the international audience. “I think internationally the perception of Indian cinema is about colour, culture, song, dance, that grandeur and scale. For them, it is still about larger than life characters. Having said that, there are movie lovers who are well versed with our cinema which is beyond that.” She said there is a lot to do with educating international audience about Indian cinema.

“I was talking to Susan Sarandon and she was telling me that her son is making a film where he picked up the dance element from Indian films that he incorporated in his film. So you know the perception is that. Yes, I know that our movie is beyond song-dance saga but I think there is a lot to do with educating international audience about our cinema,” Deepika said. Deepika, who has an impressive filmography in Indian cinema with titles like Bajirao Mastani and Piku, won her claim to fame in the international world with xXx: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year.

Deepika says she would have loved to show her film Piku here as it is a film “I am really proud of”. Since there is no Indian film screening there at the festival, Deepika said: “It is unfortunate that this year there is no Indian movie we have to show, but I am sure it will happen and there is no point of being hard on us. I mean from ‘Devdas’ to ‘Gangs of Wassepur’, they have got a chance to get expose to our cinema. It will happen in the future for sure.”

The actress wore a bottle green Brandon Maxwell gown with antique green graphic eye make-up. She was also praised for her opening ceremony appearance with jewel tonned maroon grown and yellow body hugging dress. Talking about the criticism that Priyanka Chopra faced regarding her outfit at Met Gala where she also made her presence, Deepika said: “I do not think I am expert enough to comment on others dress. And I think we should respect that fact that fashion is a way of expression, sometimes you may identify with it, and sometimes you may not. But you have to allow people to try different things and experience the red carpet moment instead of criticising them.”

Deepika also mingled with Hollywood actors like Susan Sarandon and Julianne Moore and spent some time exploring the beach side with actress Elle Fanning. “I am not feeling the pressure to be here rather connecting with people nicely. I have got such a warm welcome from Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon, they are so gentle soul and powerful women. “You know when we met, yes there is a film star in us, but we were connected as women. We bonded… in the room, we were chatting, giggling and having real time. I will cherish that for life.”

