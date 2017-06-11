Deepika Padukone wishes daddy Prakash Padukone on his birthday with this adorable photo

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is celebrating his 62nd birthday today.

Deepika Padukone shared an adorable picture of her father Prakash Padukone on the occasion of his birthday. Prakash Padukone who is a former badminton player and has won several matches for the country is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. In an adorable gesture, Deepika shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where she is seen as a toddler posing for the camera along with her young dad.

The actor captioned the picture as, “Happy Birthday Pappa…I Love You!” Within an hour of sharing, the picture scored around 50k likes. Deepika, who was herself a national-level badminton player, often gives credit to her sports background for inculcating discipline and never-say-die spirit in her professional acting career. Both Deepika and Prakash have also been featured in several ads. While accepting Best Actress Award for her performance in Piku, Deepika made an emotional acceptance speech by reading a letter from her father.

“As you stand on the threshold of life’s journey, I want to share with you some lessons that life has taught me…. Looking back, I realise that the most important thing about my childhood and adolescent years was my refusal to complain about my lot in life…there is no substitute for perseverance, hard work, determination, and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters — not awards, nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television,” a teary-eyed Deepika read from the letter.

