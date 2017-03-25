Deepika Padukone will not be attending Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Padmavati hence she won’t be walking on the red carpet of Cannes. Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Padmavati hence she won’t be walking on the red carpet of Cannes.

Actress Deepika Padukone says she is not walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 as she is busy with her forthcoming film Padmavati. Deepika recently bagged an international endorsement deal with cosmetic giant L’Oreal as the Indian face of one of its beauty and skin care brand.

There were reports that Deepika, who joins other brand ambassador of L’Oreal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, was to represent the brand at the annual international festival. From cosmetics, airlines to mobile companies, all companies want her on its side. The popularity that she has gained throughout the years with her performances has made her a sought after face in the ad world too.

When asked if she is attending the festival, Deepika told reporters, “No. Right now all my energies are focused on Padmavati. She was speaking at the red carpet event of HT Style Awards here last night. Deepika, who won an award at the event, says, “It feels amazing to win award. This is a style award and it goes to everyone who work behind the scenes – be it the stylist or hair and make up artist or even our directors. It’s a combination of things and your own personality. I think each one of us have a specific style.”

The actor who recently made her foray into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, has become the Indian actor with the highest brand endorsements in her kitty. Deepika, who recently became the brand ambassador of a mobile company after replacing Sonam Kapoor, now has 18 brands in her kitty.\

