Deepika Padukone makes James Corden do ‘lungi dance’ as Vin Diesel goes lol. Watch videos

Watch Deepika Padukone and James Corden to Lungi Dance on The Late Late Show. Watch Deepika Padukone and James Corden to Lungi Dance on The Late Late Show.

The Late Late Show With James Corden will have Bollywood’s leggy lass, Deepika Padukone, making a rather glam appearance. She is hot, fierce and totally unmissable on screen as Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and she is Bollywood’s best rep when she appears on American chat shows to promote her film.

Thanks to Deepika, the show’s episode, which is to air on Thursday, is going to be nothing like what you have seen so far. Deepika will be accompanied by Vin Diesel who is also appearing for the first time on the show as well. While Vin has his macho avatar on, Deepika is the new groove queen.

On a scale from 1 to Vin Diesel, how excited are you for tonight’s #LateLateShow? pic.twitter.com/Sqw3P1VpcX — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017

The actor will be seen making James learn some Bollywood dance steps. Not just that, Deepika taught James absolutely new uses for a jacket. For instance, after tying a jacket around his waist, the actor made the talk show host do ‘lungi dance’.

Watch | Deepika Padukone – Vin Diesel do ‘Lungi Dance’ in India.

Earlier, during their promotional tour to India for xXx, the actor made Vin do the same dance steps and he totally nailed it. Well, going by the glimpses we have, James is equally thrilled. Who knew lungi dance would be so famous after all?

There has never been a better use of @reggiewatts‘ jacket. Look at those moves! pic.twitter.com/21xIVzOb0r — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017

The actors were on the show to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The film, which released in India a week ahead of its world premiere, will release on January 20, worldwide.

Deepika’s Hollywood debut as Serena Unger has received lots of love in India. The actor took to her Twitter to thanks fans for showering so much of love on the film. She wrote,”beyond thrilled & overwhelmed with the amazing response & reactions to #SerenaUnger!#xXx :ReturnOfXanderCage Thank You for all the LOVE!”

beyond thrilled & overwhelmed with the amazing response & reactions to #SerenaUnger!#xXx:ReturnOfXanderCage

Thank You for all the LOVE!❤️ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 18, 2017

Before the duo shot for the video, the actors shared some behind the scene glimpses. In the video, Vin spoke about his India visit for promoting xXx as well his “my girl” Deepika Padukone. He also shared how nervous he was to promote the film on the show.

