Confirmed! Deepika Padukone announces xXx co-star Vin Diesel’s 2-day India visit on January 12

The team of xXx: Return of Xander Cage are about to begin the action. No, we aren’t just talking about the stuff they’ll be seen doing onscreen, but off screen too. Deepika Padukone confirmed that her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel will visit India for two days on January 12, kicking off the promotions of her Hollywood debut film.

The 30-year-old star shared the news on Twitter, by posting a special message to Diesel, that too in Hindi. She wrote, “विन, इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को! हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार!” (Translation: Vin, India is eagerly waiting for you. See you soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love). Along with the tweet, she also posted another poster of xXx.

Vin will be staying at the St. Regis in Phoenix Mills, Mumbai and the movie preview of xXx: Return of Xander Cage will be held at PVR Phoenix.

Directed by D J Caruso, the action-thriller will hit the Indian theatres on January 14. Deepika will be seen in the role of a huntress named Serena Unger in the film, that also stars Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.

The Bollywood actor earlier said that she was proud to represent her country in the Hollywood franchise. “I am very excited. This is my Hollywood debut. I am very, very nervous, but also excited. Today is the beginning of that journey. I feel very proud that I get to represent my country especially in this kind of an action franchise film.”

Earlier, Deepika announced that the film will release first in India and then across rest of the world. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote on Twitter, “thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first! Before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel (sic).”

Deepika plays one of Vin Diesel’s several love interests in the film. xXx: Return of Xander Cage is the third instalment in the franchise and is coming up after a long wait. We are sure all the fans of this series must be waiting in anticipation.

