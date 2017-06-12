Deepika Padukone video songs: Hindi and Tamil songs of the beautiful actress from Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail

Deepika Padukone recently made her debut in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel. Deepika Padukone recently made her debut in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel.

Deepika Padukone, daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone debuted in acting with Aishwarya, a Kannada film in 2006, and she played the title role. Her debut in Bollywood happened opposite Shah Rukh Khan with the blockbuster hit Om Shanti Om. From then, the actor has worked in over 20 films including the Hollywood movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Over the years, she has acted with many of the superstars of Indian film industry. She worked with Rajinikanth in Kochadaiiyaan, Amitabh Bachchan in Piku, Naseeruddin Shah in Finding Fanny, even Baahubali’s Kattappa Sathyaraj who played the role of her father in Chennai Express.

She is the highest paid actor in Bollywood today, and she also happens to be one of the most wanted ambassador for brands across the globe. Her filmography doesn’t just include commercial films, but also interesting character driven films like Piku and Cocktail as well. She has done some interesting work, especially in the genre of new-age romance with films like Love Aaj Kal, Break Ke Baad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Her work with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh has been touted as the best on screen chemistry in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. The couple got so much appreciation for their work that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of both the films decided to cast the two again in his film Padmavati. She is the recipient of multiple Filmfare awards.

Check some popular songs of Deepika Padukone here |

Deewani Mastani – Bajirao Mastani (Hindi)

Nagada – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (Hindi)

Idhayam – Kochadaiiyaan (Tamil)

Medhuvaagathaan – Kochadaiiyaan (Tamil)

Lovely – Happy New Year (Hindi)

Lungi dance – Chennai Express (Hindi)

Dilli Wali Girlfriend – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Hindi)

Daaru Desi – Cocktail (Hindi)

Hudugi Hudugi – Aishwarya (Kannada)

Padmavati, slotted to release in November 2017 is a much-anticipated film and we cannot wait to see her sizzle on the screen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd