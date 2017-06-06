Deepika Padukone turns a stunning black beauty. We now know why Ranveer Singh was ‘missing’ her, see photo

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulged in some public PDA when both the actors exchanges some words on social media. Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulged in some public PDA when both the actors exchanges some words on social media.

The absence of Deepika Padukone on the big screen can be pardoned by her fans and how? Deepika knows how to keep her fans engaged when her movies aren’t releasing. After creating waves at Cannes, Deepika has nailed yet another look and we have to say that the actor is slaying it again. Deepika in a recent photoshoot for MAXIM magazine is setting new goals of hotness for all the women in tinsel town. While there’s some time for Deepika’s movie Padmavati to hit the theatres, here’s something that all Deepika fans would cherish.

Deepika received international fame after making her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-starring Vin Diesel. The actor further got attention for turning heads while attending the MET Gala 2017. If that wasn’t enough, she, along with Priyanka Chopra made it to 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 list. The magazine described Deepika in these words, “The Bollywood transplant made her debut stateside earlier this year in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel. She ranks number 10 on Forbes’ 2016 list of the world’s highest paid actresses.”

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika indulged in some public PDA when both the actors exchanges some words on social media. Ranveer who is in London right now typed ‘missing ya’ for Deepika after the actor shared a picture on Instagram. Ranveer’s message for Deepika raised eyebrows and got a lot of traction from fans. But after seeing Deepika’s new stunning photoshoot, it’s not hard to guess why Ranveer might be missing Deepika. Do you agree with us?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd