As Deepika Padukone turns 31, this photoshoot is a gift for her fans, see pics

It is Deepika Padukone’s birthday today, and thus the day is a special one for all who love and admire this beauty. The actor, who is all busy with her upcoming Hollywood debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, turns 31 today. We are all excited about her Hollywood debut, which pits her against Vin Diesel. The film is out next Friday and Deepika’s face is already adorning billboards.

To celebrate her special day and her upcoming film, Deepika did a special photoshoot with Instyle magazine, which is a gift for all fans. Talking about her Hollywood journey, the actor said in an interview to a tabloid, “I was anxious before I left to start filming. But I wanted to move out of my comfort zone and start over.” Further connecting the West with the Indian cinema, Deepika said, “The content of the job was exactly the same in both countries. That says a lot about how much Indian cinema has evolved.”

Well, more than what Deepika shared, we have been left stunned by four photos that the actor shared from her photoshoot. She looks truly a happy girl in pictures and we are in love with it.

Check out birthday girl Deepika Padukone’s recent photoshoot:

Though in these pictures she is seen in western outfits but Deepika told in the very interview that she will always feel more comfortable in a sari. We have seen Deepika in various avatars and we well know she can carry all her looks so well.

The girl is also busy with her upcoming project Padmavati, under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction. We wish Deepika a very Happy Birthday!

