Deepika Padukone tops Maxim’s Hot 100 list, leaves Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner behind. See photo

Deepika Padukone is the Hottest Woman Of the Year. Deepika Padukone is the Hottest Woman Of the Year.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra recently made it to Maxim’s list of the Top 100 Hot women from around the globe for the year 2017. Though the list didn’t reveal the position of India’s desi girls still the fans of the two actors were left excited. Now a day after the list was released, it has been revealed that Deepika has beaten Priyanka in the race of being hot and sensuous and has become the Hottest Woman Of The Year. The list also includes names such as Hailey Baldwin, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner and more.

After releasing the list, the International Men’s Magazine, MAXIM ran a poll survey across its global audience base to arrive at the woman who topped the list. As the poll results came, Deepika emerged as the clear winner. Sharing the result of the survey, MAXIM tweeted a video with the caption, “Over a million votes later, here’s a little sneak peek at our No. 1 on the #MaximHot100! Stick around for more ;) #MaximIndia #DPForMaxim.”

Over a million votes later, here’s a little sneak peek at our No. 1 on the #MaximHot100! Stick around for more ;)#MaximIndia #DPForMaxim pic.twitter.com/Ut9EPpDvKM — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) May 31, 2017

Later, the Padmavati actor herself shared a picture from her latest photoshoot for the magazine. “Deepika Padukone The Hottest Woman Of The Year,” read the cover of the magazine. The picture which has got more than 70,000 likes within half an hour is making Deepika’s 18 million followers on Instagram lose their heart.

The recognition has come to the actor after her international big screen debut in xXx: The Return of the Xander Cage, her appearance at MET Gala 2017, and her debut on the red carpet of Cannes 2017. The magazine described Deepika as, “The Bollywood transplant made her debut stateside earlier this year in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel. She ranks number 10 on Forbes’ 2016 list of the world’s highest paid actresses.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd