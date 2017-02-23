Deepika Padukone to perform at Justin Bieber’s India concert?

Justin Bieber’s India concert might have newly-turned global star Deepika Padukone’s performance too. Justin Bieber’s India concert might have newly-turned global star Deepika Padukone’s performance too.

It’s still three months to go before Canadian pop star Justin Bieber comes on his maiden India tour and speculation about the participation of Bollywood stars has begun. Among the first names is of newly-turned global star Deepika Padukone. The actor is in talks to perform at the concert, which will take place at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on May 10.

“Deepika is among the celebrities, who are keen to perform at the concert. A lot of big names are there but no one has been confirmed yet,” a source close to the development told indianexpress.com. Deepika’s involvement should not be a surprise with the actor recently making her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She was seen at Golden Globes after-party and made appearances on coveted US chat shows.

Well, rumours also suggest that Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the trio of Student Of The Year, would perform with Justin Bieber. We have to wait and watch if this rumour come true.

Also, with top Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman participating in British rock band Coldplay’s India concert that took place in November last year, it is a given that Bieber’s tour will feature a host of local celebrities.

Bieber’s Mumbai concert is part of the Asia leg of Bieber’s highly-successful ‘Purpose World Tour’. Bieber will perform hits like “Where Are Ace Now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love Yourself”, “Company”, “As Long As You Love Me”, “What Do You Mean?”, “Baby” and “Purpose”at the concert. For the Asia leg, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter will also visit Tel Aviv and Dubai. The tour has so far covered the USA, Canada and Japan.

The ticket sales today went live on BookMyShow and as jaw-dropping as it can get, the highest price for a ticket is Rs 76,790. The range starts from Rs 4,060.

