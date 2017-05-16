As Deepika Padukone gets ready to debut at Cannes 2017, a glimpse at her travel diaries. See photos

Deepika Padukone shared the latest updates of her travel to Cannes. Deepika Padukone shared the latest updates of her travel to Cannes.

Deepika Padukone’s fans and followers must be well aware by now that she, along with Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will be walking the red carpet for a cosmetic brand at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. And we cannot thank the actor enough for sharing the latest updates of her travel. Deepika will walk the red carpet on May 17-18. But till that happens, we have the next best thing for you — pictures from Deepika’s travel diaries.

Deepika, ahead of her Cannes debut, seems to be really excited and a proof of it is her Instagram account. From the time she took off, to what she ate in the flight, and to the view from her room, Deepika is sharing all. The actor took time off her Padmavati shoot to head to a cousin’s wedding and then immediately left for Cannes.

Before Deepika Padukone’s latest posts, see her recent photos:

At the Mumbai Airport, Deepika looked beautiful in a maxi dress. On her way to Cannes, she changed into a pair of distressed denims, a glimpse of which we can see in her Instagram post.

Now, see Deepika Padukone’s latest posts:

Deepika, before starting for Cannes, said in an interview, “I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in.” Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel. Deepika will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Also read Deepika Padukone owns French mag cover as she leaves for Cannes, see photos

The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28 at the French Riviera. As per reports, Aishwarya Rai will walk the red carpet on May 19-20 and Sonam Kapoor on May 21-22. Shruti Hasan will be there at the festival for her film, Sanghamitra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd