Deepika Padukone to be next Indian star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will promote xXx

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone can appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show too. After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone can appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show too.

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone can appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show too. Deepika will be promoting her upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-starring Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose on the talk show. It will be her first appearance on any international show. Ellen is a popular talk show host in the US and has interviewed a series of A-listers of Hollywood. She has also hosted the Oscar show twice in the past. That makes the appearance of Deepika on one of its episodes even more significant. Directed by D.J. Caruso, xXx: Return of Xander Cage will release on January 14 in India, a week before its global release.

Watch | Priyanka Chopra on Ellen DeGeneres Show

“As per listings issued to television providers, Deepika Padukone will appear on the January 18, Ellen. The interview will mark the Indian actress’ first Ellen appearance,” reported Headline Planet. If Deepika appears on the show, she would be clearly following the lines of Priyanka Chopra who became a guest last year.

Priyanka had a great time while talking to Ellen. They began chatting and as an ice-breaker, Ellen offered Peecee tequila. Priyanka downed it in a shot and was ‘smooth’ from there on. She did say, however, that she preferred elegant red wine. Priyanka was offered a shot by Ellen because she took one on the red carpet at an awards show too. The actor said that shot made her ‘wonky’ because she hadn’t eaten all day.

If Deepika becomes Ellen’s guest too, there will definitely be comparisons drawn between both the Indian beauties. Fans have already spoken about how Deepika hasn’t changed her original accent in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, unlike Priyanka. The Ellen show will only give more fodder to gossip mills and we can’t wait to see Deepika on the show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd