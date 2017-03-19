Deepika Padukone to attend Cannes 2017 and follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor?

Deepika Padukone to represent Lo’real brand. Deepika Padukone to represent Lo’real brand.

After breaking every box office record with her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is now set to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival one more time. Well, that’s what speculations have to say. The Bajirao Mastani actor has become the brand ambassador of a leading beauty product, which is already endorsed by Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor.

This means that Deepika might walk the red carpet of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held between 17th and 28th May this year. This will be the second time she will be attending the prestigious event. Earlier, Deepika had attended this movie galore in 2010. There were also rumours that the xXx actor has replaced Katrina Kaif. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Katrina and the brand parted ways back in 2016 because the Baar Baar Dekho actor will be launching a new business venture in retail.

Also read | Padmavati row: Karni Sena members burn effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai

Check Deepika Padukone’s stylist post:

Hence, in order to avoid any conflict of interest with the new venture, Katrina and this beauty retail brand had mutually agreed not to renew their present contract. Well, we are totally excited to see Deepika hitting the Cannes red carpet. On the work front, Deepika is busy with her next magnum opus, Padmavati. The film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will also star Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika would be seen playing the character of Rani Padmini while Shahid and Ranveer will play characters of Raja Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khijli respectively.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd