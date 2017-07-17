Deepika Padukone to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood is celebrating Roger Federer’s eighth Wimbledon title

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Roger Federer on his eighth win at Wimbledon. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Roger Federer on his eighth win at Wimbledon.

While most of the film industry was immersed in the hangover of IIFA 2017, a few celebrities decided to give this Bollywood celebration a miss and rather attended Wimbledon championship to witness the win of legendary tennis player Roger Federer. As soon as Roger registered the historic eighth Wimbledon title, celebrities took to Twitter and could not resist from joining the champion in the moment. Deepika Padukone took to Twitter and wrote,”what an absolute legend!@rogerfederer”. Amitabh Bachchan gave a throwback to the moment when he had the honour of meeting the champion.

Tamil star Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, “Great honour witnessing Federer win 19 th grand slam.” Joining him in wishing Federer was Farhan Akhtar who chose to miss IIFA like many of his contemporaries and wrote, “Witnessing a Federer masterclass in tennis.. #Wimbeldon2017 #MensFinal #FedererVsCilic.” Irrfan Khan wrote, “Federer completely did roger that 😜@rogerfederer #wimbledon #wimbledonfinal” Apart from them, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde, whose last film DJ Duvvada Jagganatham was a hit, was among the few who attended the epic moment.

Roger Federer has collected yet another milestone and made history on Sunday when he beat Marin Cilic in 1 hour and 41 minutes to win his eighth Wimbledon title.

Great honour witnessing Federer win 19 th grand slam. #goat — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 16, 2017

The Legend on The Planet @SrBachchan Sir dancing with THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🙌

Roger Federer wins record 8️⃣th time🏆#WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/TLqrCVELOp — Prashant Kawadia💗🆎 (@prashantkawadia) July 16, 2017

what an absolute legend!@rogerfederer http://t.co/UpgZqUHGvX — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 16, 2017

On his win, Federer said, “I always believed that I could maybe come back and do it again. And if you believe, you can go really, really far in your life, and I did that. And I’m happy I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today for the eighth. It’s fantastic.”

