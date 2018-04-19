Deepika Padukone finds a spot in TIME’s 100 most influential list

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to have gained a spot on the TIME 100 most influential list. Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to have gained a spot on the TIME 100 most influential list.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been included in TIME magazine’s esteemed list of 100 most influential men and women across the world. Deepika is the only Indian actor to land a spot in this coveted list.

This year, Deepika Padukone saw immense success with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat that went on to become a runaway hit at the box office. In 2017, Deepika made her presence felt in the West when she made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage that also starred Vin Diesel.

On the TIME website, Vin Diesel writes for Deepika, “When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry—it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn’t work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.’ Thank God I made that deal.”

Deepika Padukone has become a global icon due to her immense success in India and abroad. Her social media following echoes the same sentiment.

TIME editors have said of the list in the past, “The TIME 100 is a list of the world’s most influential men and women, not its most powerful, though those are not mutually exclusive terms. While power is certain, influence is subtle. As much as this exercise chronicles the achievements of the past year, we also focus on figures whose influence is likely to grow, so we can look around the corner to see what is coming.”

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was included in the same list and was also featured on the cover of the same issue.

On the work front, Deepika is yet to announce her next project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd