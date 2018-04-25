Deepika Padukone on pay disparity: You should get what you think you deserve

Deepika Padukone featured in 2018 TIME 100 list. (Photo: AP) Deepika Padukone featured in 2018 TIME 100 list. (Photo: AP)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently made it to the coveted 2018 TIME 100 list, attended the 2018 TIME 100 gala on Tuesday. At the gala, Deepika talked about the issue of equal pay and her clinical depression.

On being asked how she developed the confidence of asking for better pay as a woman. she told TIME, “You can feel a sense of — am I stepping over the line, do I deserve it? But if you believe you deserve it, then you do. For years, we’ve been made to feel we should be OK with settling for less, with sometimes a promise of getting something more later on. But I think you should get what you think you deserve. It’s OK to fight for it, and it’s OK to feel uncomfortable initially, because that’s just the way we’ve been made to feel for so long.”

Revealing about her clinical depression in her speech at the event, she started by saying, “February 15th, 2014, I remember waking up that morning with a strange pittish feeling in my stomach. I had no idea what I was feeling. Life all of a sudden just felt meaningless and there were days when I just wanted to give up. And a couple of weeks later I was diagnosed with clinical depression. Four years on I stand here in front of all of you with a slightly better understanding, I think, of life and my feelings and the person that I am.”

Continuing her speech, Deepika said, “I think all of you will agree with me when I say that we’re going through some pretty challenging times all around the world. And so I want to raise a toast to every man and every woman and every child around the world that is faced with some sort of challenge every single day, but you do it with a smile, and I want to say that your power and your strength and your courage encourages me to go on every single day. And for the some of us I think who do think of giving up once in a while, I want you to know that we’re all in this together, and most importantly that there is hope, because in the words of Stephen Fry, “We’ll be sunny one day.” Thank you.”

