Deepika Padukone tells how to attain an hourglass figure like her in the most healthy manner. Watch video

At a time when wrong health advices have filled various websites, Deepika Padukone’s words of wisdom come as a much-needed recommendation to fledgeling models, actors and fitness freaks, who wrongly believe that crash dieting and skipping meals are ways to attain a desirable figure. The Piku actor, in one of her cereal TVC, she has revealed the secret diet of her hourglass figure. While advertising the brand, she revealed that she does not survive on air and also encouraged her fans to eat breakfast regularly. Without shaming people with weight issues, the advertisement has nicely encouraged viewers to ensure that their daily intake of protein and fibre comes from the appropriate breakfast so that they remain nourished and energetic.

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood and has the highest number of brand endorsements in India. She recently replaced Sonam Kapoor and became the brand ambassador of a mobile phone company. The Bajirao Mastani actor is presently the face of 18 popular brands. Deepika made her debut in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel this year, and the film was declared a massive success.

Deepika’s TVC was posted by her fans on Instagram. Designer Shaleena Nathani also shared it on her page. Check out the video here.

The actor is presently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati where she will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. This has been Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone’s third project together after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. She will also be sharing the screen with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh for the third time.

Although she has gained immense popularity worldwide, she claims that she has not signed any other Hollywood project till now.

