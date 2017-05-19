Deepika Padukone still has RK tattoo. Her photos from Cannes 2017 are a proof

Deepika Padukone has not got her RK tattoo removed. Deepika Padukone has not got her RK tattoo removed.

Deepika Padukone turned many heads as she made a debut on the red carpet of one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival. But more than her attire, it was the nape of her neck which caught many eyeballs as she walked the carpet. Reason? The infamous ‘RK’ tattoo the actor got done when she was in a relationship with her Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

From past few days, rumours around Deepika getting her tattoo removed were refusing to die down. The moment her Bangladeshi advertisement for a soap brand went viral on the internet, the grapevine was abuzz that the Mastaani of Bollywood has finally decided to do away with the memories of the past and has got the initials of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor removed surgically.

Deepika Padukone in a Bangladeshi advertisements and Loreal photoshoot. See pics

However, Deepika has put to rest all the rumours without uttering a word. As the Padmavati actor posed for the shutterbugs at Cannes 2017, the RK tattoo was very much there on the nape of her neck or we should say Deepika flaunted the tattoo with no regrets. The latest pictures of Deepika from Cannes 2017 clears the air and it seems the makers of the advertisement concealed it purposely with the makeup or photoshopped the image.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who dated back in 2007 chose to go their separate ways when things went sour between the two. While Ranbir chose to move ahead with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone chose Ranveer Singh. But the two ex-lovers never kept hard feelings for each other and defied the famous saying that the exes can never be friends. Their working together in films like Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani post break up is a proof.

On the work front, Deepika is busy prepping up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati and Ranbir Kapoor is all excited for the release of his much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos.

