Deepika Padukone slays South Indian look at her best friend’s wedding. See photos

Deepika Padukone can never go wrong with fashion, thanks to her impeccable team. She turns up at events looking like a million bucks, making everyone’s jaw drop to the floor. She recently attended her childhood friend Aditya Narayan’s wedding where she nailed the South Indian look. The actor not only won hearts for the way she looked but also for how she made time for her friend irrespective of having a busy schedule.

Deepika was extremely happy to see her childhood friend finally getting hitched. She gave a throwback to her childhood with Aditya and shared a picture in which Deepika is almost unrecognisable but it is surely an aww moment. Later, she also shared a picture with the groom from the wedding and she wrote a small note for her best buddy. Well, she definitely knows to keep her promises and be there for her best friends.

We also caught a glimpse of pictures of Deepika from the wedding and we just love each picture she has appeared in. Now, this wedding has for sure made us question when the actor plans to settle down. In fact, in an interview to Filmfare, she had revealed something about it.

While Deepika Padukone said that she cannot put a date or a year on her plans of settling down, the actor spoke about her equation with Ranveer. She said, “When we’re with each other, we don’t need anything or anyone else. We’re comfortable in each other’s presence. Sometimes it’s intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there’s a childlike innocence and it’s about being playful. We keep each other grounded. We’re very good in that sense.”

