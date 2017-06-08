Deepika Padukone slammed for sharing a hot photo on social media, she replied by posting another one

A few comments on Deepika Padukone’s recently shared photo was little surprising. A few comments on Deepika Padukone’s recently shared photo was little surprising.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently indulged in some public PDA when both the actors exchanged some words on social media. We saw Ranveer’s comments on Deepika’s photo as he typed ‘missing ya’. But a few comments on the actor’s recently shared photo was little surprising. At the time when every other thing done by actors gets slammed and trolled, it is nothing new to read what many had to say about Deepika’s latest hot photoshoot. Yes, the Padmavati star is the latest victim of social media trolling. However, we are happy that she is unaffected by all of it, and went on to share a new photograph from the same shoot. Is this a fitting reply from Deepika to all her haters?

Deepika Padukone is being judged with the length of her clothes lately. A few comments on her latest photo which she shared on Instagram read as, “Dp we don’t expect this from you have some respect atleast for indian culture hollywood jakr ye mat bhulo k ap ek indian ho shame on you dp.” We wonder whether this a fan or just a critic.

See the comment Deepika Padukone image got:

Needless to say, Deepika is an international star after her Hollywood debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-starring Vin Diesel, brought her a lot of global fame. However, sadly in her own country she is being slammed. We were happy when she gave a reply to her hatter in a unique manner. Deepika went on and posed another sizzling photo.

Also see the latest photo shared by Deepika Padukone from the photoshoot:

This comes hours after Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh too got slammed on Instagram for posting a picture wearing a swimsuit during the month of Ramadan.

Deepika in a recent photoshoot for MAXIM magazine is setting new goals of hotness for all the women in tinsel town. Deepika fans would cherish this for sure. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra recently made it to the Maxim’s list of the Top 100 Hot women from around the globe for the year 2017. Though the recent list didn’t reveal the position of India’s desi girls, still their fans were elated. Other than these magazine covers and photoshoots, Deepika will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavati.

