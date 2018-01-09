Deepika Padukone’s best buddy is her younger sister Anisha and her adorable post is a proof

Deepika Padukone shares about her bond with sister Anisha. Deepika Padukone shares about her bond with sister Anisha.

Deepika Padukone loves to hang around those whom she holds dear and near to her. And if you thought we were talking about her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh, well, not really this time. For this Padmavat actor, her family tops her priorities. Deepika has often spoken about how her bond with her parents and how they’ve been her pillar of strength during her hard times. Father Prakash Padukone’s letters to her have also left many teary-eyed. Now, on a show, Deepika opened up about her BFF who is closest to her family – sister Anisha.

On Vogue BFF show hosted by Neha Dhupia, we would see Deepika getting chatty about her bond with her little sister Anisha. This would surely show an unseen side of Deepika. Neha Dhupia also shared some photos of the Padukone sisters on her Twitter page. Deepika shared a boomerang video with Anisha and wrote along, “BFF’s with my little BFF!❤️I Love You my little one!❤️ #AnishaPadukone Thank You @vogueindia & @nehadhupia for a super fun time!😘😘😘”

In an interview with indianexpress.com last year, Deepika shared how she and her sister are different from each other. While she chose to be in the world of glamour, Anisha chose to be a golfer.

“We made our own career choices because our parents gave us wings to fly. They did not burden us with their expectations. That’s what my grandparents did with my parents. My parents have given us a normal and disciplined childhood without much luxury, like any other middle-class family. My sister and I are different from each other. My parents could see that and encouraged it. I was inclined to the creative world. My sister, on other hand, is extremely calm and intelligent. She has become her own beautiful person today. A large part of my success is because my parents have been so supportive,” Deepika said.

See Deepika Padukone and Neha Dhupia’s post:

We would definitely love to explore more about these two stunning sisters.

