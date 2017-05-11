Deepika Padukone shines in this Bangladeshi ad, but something is majorly wrong here. Watch video

A Bengali speaking Deepika Padukone represents the glamorous star who keeps her traditional style intact. A Bengali speaking Deepika Padukone represents the glamorous star who keeps her traditional style intact.

Superstar Deepika Padukone is one of the female actors who is dominating Bollywood and has opened her innings in Hollywood. She was recently at the Met Gala and next week she will be making her debut at Cannes Film Festival. Recently in a soft drink ad, we saw how she broke the ice in an elevator and now she has featured in a Bangladeshi advertisement representing a soap brand. Needless to say, she was shining there too.

In this new ad, a Bengali-speaking Deepika Padukone says that you may think that she is a glamorous star but deep within she is a simple girl who carries her culture and heritage even when she goes to the most prestigious platforms in Hollywood. While endorsing the soap brand, there was something majorly wrong about the advertisement.

That was the poster, which was used when Deepika said in Bengali, “I even featured in a Hollywood film.”

While we aren’t sure if a film like New York Love exists or if Deepika has signed a new project like that, but that definitely is not the poster of her debut Hollywood film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Hollywood, opposite Hollywood action star Vin Diesel. The advertisement was mainly focussed on how Deepika Padukone, a traditional woman with a modern mind, goes on various global platforms and upholds her traditions simultaneously. According to the advertisement, it is the soap that helps her in keeping the traditional glow wherever she goes.

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading female actors in the industry. She is presently working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Padmavati. This is the third time she has signed a project with the director and will feature with her rumoured boyfriend, Ranveer Singh for the third time after Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The film also has Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

