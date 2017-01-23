Deepika Padukone not doing Majid Majidi’s next, film to mark debut of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan

Shahid Kapoor shared an image with Ishaan Khattar. Shahid Kapoor shared an image with Ishaan Khattar.

In what will be a major disappointment for all Deepika Padukone fans, it has been confirmed that the actress won’t be a part of acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film, Beyond The Clouds. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor, who had earlier done a look test for the film in tattered clothes, has not been signed for the film. Majid Majidi himself made the announcement at a rather early morning press conference today.

When quizzed if Deepika is a part of the film, Majidi, with the help of an Iranian translator said, “I want to work with Deepika. But for this film we thought we will go with all new faces. We decided so because we didn’t want a mixture of experienced and new faces. It was going to be either of the two (experienced or new faces). We settled for all new star cast.”

The filmmaker, who is back in India to begin shooting for the movie, also introduced Ishaan Khattar as the new face of the film. Majidi sounded pretty impressed with the debutant and even called him the superstar of tomorrow. The director also made it clear that the remaining cast will also be relatively new and refuted reports of Kangana Ranaut being a part of the film.

The music for Beyond The Clouds will be composed by A.R. Rahman who was present at the conference too. The maestro stated that he had so much faith in Majidi’s abilities that he said yes the moment he was approached for the film.

Majidi, on his part, expressed happiness at finally being able to shoot a film in India. He said that it was always his dream to make a movie here.

Ishaan’s parents Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar along with step brother Shahid Kapoor were also present to see their ward taking baby steps in the film industry. Beyond The Clouds will be the first Hindi film helmed by director Majidi. It is slated to release by the end of this year.

