Throwback Thursday: Deepika Padukone’s pics from her days as a struggler

Deepika Padukone before becoming Bollywood’s leading actor. Deepika Padukone before becoming Bollywood’s leading actor.

Before entering Bollywood, Deepika Padukone was a student at Anupam Kher’s acting school, called Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares, for a period of three months. The actor was undergoing a diploma course before she began filming Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan under the direction of Farah Khan.

A collage of photographs from her acting school days have recently appeared on the internet and has the beautiful actor getting clicked with her bunch of buds and teachers. The Bajirao Mastani actor now has hundreds of awards to her credit. Her performance in several films like Cocktail, Piku and many others have helped her achieve the status of best actor for several consecutive years.

Speaking of the actor’s growth, Farah Khan said, “Deepika in Om Shanti Om was a very different person and Deepika in Happy New Year was a very different person. When she was in Om Shanti Om, she was completely raw and she was all in awe.”

Deepika Padukone at Anupam Kher Actor Prepares with her batchmates. Deepika Padukone at Anupam Kher Actor Prepares with her batchmates.

Further, she said, “She got confidence in her acting abilities because after Om Shanti Om, she did various movies and I would look at the movies and think why is she wasting herself doing these movies and she’s worthy of a lot more. Till Cocktail came and suddenly I was like ‘Oh, Okay!”

The 30-year-old actor, who has fetched the second position in the list of Top 50 sexiest Asian women, is now heading for her big release that would mark her debut in Hollywood. The actor will share the screen space with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd