Will Deepika Padukone star opposite Salman Khan in Remo D’souza’s next?

Remo D’souza recently announced his next, a dance drama with Salman Khan. Now, the National Award-winning choreographer has expressed his wish to work with Deepika Padukone at a recent event in Mumbai.

According to a report in DNA, Remo said, “I have the script ready and the project is waiting to go on floors. I would love to cast Deepika in the lead role. She is an amazing dancer and one of my favourites.” Now, this statement has led to speculation if Salman and Deepika will star together in the film.

Interestingly, Remo was the first one to choreograph the actor in her debut video, which was a song with Himesh Reshammiya. The choreographer-director also worked on Pinga (from Bajirao Mastani), which was picturised on Priyanka Chopra and Deepika. In fact, many of you wouldn’t know that Deepika was to make her debut with Salman but the project got shelved. So, will they finally work with each other? Only future has the answer to it.

Remo’s upcoming dance drama with Salman marks their first project together. The film will see the 51-year-old actor playing father to a 13-year-old. The Sultan actor will be seen playing a father after almost two decades. He last played an actor in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, which also starred Twinkle Khanna.

Following the footsteps of Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Salman Khan, Remo has also launched his own app – Remo D’souza Official App with New York-based startup.

“Seven years back when there was nothing like digital medium I wanted to go digital so I could teach and interact with people. But I got busy with my films. Then New York-based startup Escapex came to me with this app. I felt this was the best idea and time….I jumped at it,” he said in an interview.

