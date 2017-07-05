Deepika Padukone rocks the ethereal look. But it is her smile which is doing wonders, see photos

Deepika Padukone rules in front of the camera! Deepika Padukone rules in front of the camera!

Deepika Padukone is a star who has awed fans across the globe with her talent, looks and her stunning smile. It looks like xXx: Return of Xander Cage star is not ready to stop. From posing for Maxim, to recently gracing the cover of Vanity Fair. She looks like a million bucks. The popular magazine shared the star’s cover photo and said, “Beloved in Bollywood and sought by Hollywood: @deepikapadukone covers the latest issue of V.F. On Jewellery.”

They also posted a monochrome look and said, “Bollywood star @deepikapadukone gets starry-eyed in the latest issue of V.F. On Jewellery http://bit.ly/2tIhmbS #DeepikaPadukone.” Deepika, who is currently busy with multiple projects in Bollywood and her next film in xXx franchise, also took to her official Twitter page to post the cover and simply said, “BOOM! #vanityfair.”

Recently, the actor was slut shamed for her look on one of the popular magazine covers. She gave a befitting reply by posting yet another beautiful picture on her official social media pages. Deepika is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star plays the role of Rani Padmini and is paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. Her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh is also a part of this project.

Deepika has also signed a Vishal Bharadwaj production to be directed by debut director Honey Trehan. The busy bee has been wooing audiences worldwide and has become one of the highest paid actors in the industry.

