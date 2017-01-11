Deepika Padukone’s red-hot xXx: Return of Xander Cage promotional tour can’t be missed. See pics

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will release on January 14 in India. Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will release on January 14 in India.

Deepika Padukone has started promoting her upcoming Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that she becomes the talk of the town. The actor began the promotional tour from Mexico with her team, appeared at the after party of the Golden Globe Awards and wrapped up London’s premiere. But nowhere did she miss a chance to attract shutterbugs.

While her glimpse in the trailer of the film has already made all of us impatient, Deepika’s outfits at every international event are giving Bollywood industry some major style goals. But it is not really about how she looks, it’s about the confidence she is showing on all different platforms.

Look at some more pictures of Deepika Padukone from London premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage

The Bollywood actor recently spoke about how her character of Serena is relatable for every woman around the world. In a video released by Paramount pictures, Deepika spoke about her debut film and the character she plays.

““When you first meet Serena, you don’t know whose side she is on. She is a representation of women in today’s world. She is independent, intelligent and can stand up for herself. She is always observing, learning. I think what draws Xander to Serena is the fact that he sees a lot of him in her. You realise how similar they are to each other and then you see how they work together as a team. Slowly you discover that she is there for a much larger mission,” said the 31-year-old actor.

Earlier, her co-star Vin Diesel was seen gushing over the leggy lass actor and spoke about their first meeting. “It was so wonderful to work with Deepika. The first time we met we were doing a test for Furious 7… but when we did do the test, the whole room was buzzing with the electric chemistry that we had. So we knew that sooner or later we would have to get together,” he said.

The film, starring Vin Diesel in the titular character, was a long overdue threequel.

On the same note, the director DJ Caruso explained, why this is the right time bring it back, “Now is the right time because of the zeitgeist of being a rebel and being who you are; sometimes you’re judged… right now the world is very accepting of being an individual and Xander is sort of great for the individuality.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

xXx: Return of Xander Cage also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev. The film will hit the theatres in India on January 14.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd