Deepika Padukone receives a gift from Rekha. See photo

Deepika Padukone posted the picture of her gift from Rekha on Instagram. Deepika Padukone posted the picture of her gift from Rekha on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone is on cloud nine post the success of her recent film Padmaavat. She has been thanking her fans and contemporaries who supported her throughout the controversies the film had faced. Now, Deepika is over the moon as she has received a personal note and a gorgeous saree from veteran actor Rekha.

A source close to Deepika shares, “Deepika was elated to receive a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekhaji. It was a heart touching letter from the veteran actress who expressed her awe and appreciation towards Deepika’s performance in Padmaavat.”

This is not the first time that Deepika has received a token of love and appreciation from Rekha. Earlier too, Deepika was gifted with a gorgeous silk saree after the release of Bajirao Mastani. In fact, at her childhood friend wedding, she had worn the same saree and turned heads for looking absolutely gorgeous.

Talking about the film, Deepika said in an interview, “For me, it is the success of womanhood in so many different ways. The film is also a celebration of the fact that this is the most expensive Indian film ever been made with a female protagonist. I view that as a victory. Not just for myself but for women in films.”

“In many ways, the film is a turning point in my career and yet I was willing to put that on hold to address a much larger issue…,” she continued.

