All the times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were set to tie the knot

The obsession with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding proved one thing: that as a society, we are interested beyond our measure in weddings. And if by chance, it is a celebrity wedding, then God save our social media timelines. We are instantly flooded with photos that make us feel as if we ourselves are in attendance. The story of long-time couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is no exception.

While the two reportedly started dating in 2014, rumours of them getting married began doing the rounds only in 2016. And if media reports are anything to go by, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (or DeepVeer, as they are endearingly called by fans) have finalised the date of their wedding quite a few times, most recent being December 2018. Here are all the times Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were all set to tie the knot:

A quaint year-end wedding with their near and dear ones

A March 31 report by Mumbai Mirror stated that this Bollywood power couple has shortlisted four auspicious dates between September and December and their families are now busy scouting destinations for their special day. “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow,” told their “highly-placed” sources.

Deepika’s already trousseau shopping

A Spotboye report from a week earlier claimed that Deepika has flown down to her hometown Bangalore to shop for her wedding dresses and jewellery with her girl gang including her mother and sister Anisha Padukone. They also reported that Deepika wants to host a reception in Bangalore for her family and close friends. However, there was no statement on the exact date of the wedding.

A South-Indian summer wedding in Mumbai

On March 5, Spotboye released a report that said that Deepika’s parents flew down to Mumbai to discuss the date of the nuptials with Singh’s family. They said that the couple might be headed to the altar in 3-4 months ie in the months of June or July. Their source also revealed that Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, but their parents wanted it to take place in Mumbai so that their relatives don’t miss out on the ceremony. “The wedding will take place as per South Indian rituals and high-profile venues such as Taj Lands End, Four Seasons and St Regis are being considered as the venue. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception,” said the source.

Deepika’s 32nd birthday made extra special with engagement plans

When Deepika Padukone talked about her attachment to Sabyasachi sarees in an ELLE interview, speculations abound that Sabyasachi will be Deepika’s wedding designer too. So in January 2018, when a Spotboye report stated that Ranveer’s mother had gifted Deepika a saree from that very designer on her birthday, we being the gullible audience that we are, couldn’t help but wonder if it was a hint at their impending marriage. It was also reported that the couple will fly down to Sri Lanka with their families on the occasion of Deepika’s 32nd birthday and make it extra special by getting engaged in the island country.

Prakash Padukone gives his consent

In an interview to Mid-day last December, Prakash Padukone said, “They (Ranveer and Deepika) are adults and know what they are doing. As a father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do.” This was reason enough for netizens to believe that the couple is indeed all set to tie the knot in the coming year.

Ranveer pops the question in London

In September last year, Deepika was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger in Bangalore and reports started doing the rounds that Ranveer had popped the question to the Padmaavat actor during their secret holiday in London. That added to Ranveer choosing Deepika’s name for the marriage option in Karan Johar’s ‘Kill, Marry Hook-up?’ section, the internet went berserk wondering if the two were headed to wedlock soon.

Ranveer’s birthday speculations

In July 2017, when Ranveer took Deepika on a late-night drive in his brand new Aston Martin on the occasion of his birthday, reports about their proposed marriage emerged on various websites. In 2016 too, at multiple press events, the two celebrities were asked about their rumoured marriage and at numerous occasions, they decided to leave the venue expressing concerns over letting personal life stay personal.

