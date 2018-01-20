Akshay Kumar postpones PadMan, Deepika, Ranveer, Shahid express gratitude

Deepika Padukone is thankful to Akshay Kumar for his decision to postpone PadMan for Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone is thankful to Akshay Kumar for his decision to postpone PadMan for Padmaavat.

With so many films being produced in Bollywood, box office clashes are unavoidable. But when two big films clash, neither of them get their due and this is well understood by Akshay Kumar. Akshay, in a rare gesture, agreed to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s request to postpone his Republic Day release PadMan for Padmaavat, a film that has been mired in controversies. While Bhansali hailed Akshay’s decision and thanked him by saying, “It takes a large heart and a lot of goodness. I will be grateful to him for a lifetime for what he has done,” the star cast of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also expressed their gratitude towards the PadMan actor.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Deepika Padukone quoted poet Rumi as she wrote, “only from the heart you can touch the sky-RUMI. On behalf of Team Padmaavat, a big big thank you to Team PadMan for your support and generosity.” Expressing his respect for Akshay, Ranveer, who plays Allaudin Khilji in Padmaavat, tweeted, “Big Man with a Big Heart! @akshaykumar … Grateful to you, Sir ….❤️ Mad Love and Respect 🙏🏽.” Shahid Kapoor wished Khiladi Kumar luck for PadMan and tweeted, “Thank you @akshaykumar for being ever so gracious. Can’t wait to see #padman. Much love and luck. From team #padmaavat.”

R Balki’s PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, will now hit screens on February 9. Akshay announced the new release date on Friday at a press meet which was also attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Addressing the media, Akshay said, “See, we are one family and I can understand he (Bhansali) has gone through a lot, he has put a lot of money, the studio people have put a lot of money. I would want Padmaavat to release solo and would like to wish him luck. PadMaan will now release on February 9.”

