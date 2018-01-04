Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on January 5? Here’s the truth

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spent New Year’s Eve together. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spent New Year’s Eve together.

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December last year, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to follow the same path on the occasion of Deepika’s 32nd birthday.

Buzz is that the couple will fly to Sri Lanka for their engagement with their respective families and finalise other details on the island country. But when indianexpress.com got in touch with YRF Talent, which manages Ranveer Singh, they rubbished all the reports.

Deepika and Ranveer or Deepveer, as they are affectionately called had rang in the New Year together in Maldives with their respective families. And that is where the rumous of their impending marriage blossomed.

The dynamic duo began had apparently begun seeing each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. And they have been dating for the past five years now. Rumours about their various link-ups and break-ups have been incessantly doing the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer had a rough 2017 as their upcoming period drama Padmavati got embroiled in various political controversies. Due to which, the film’s release was deferred to an indefinite time. Only a few days ago, Padmavati received the green signal from the CBFC.

Ranveer and Deepika’s on-screen chemistry has also been a hit among the audience. They have starred together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and now Padmavati. Though the couple remains tight-lipped about their relationship in public most of the times, we think that they will make an official announcement if they plan to tie the knot anytime soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd