Why did Deepika Padukone say ‘No’ to Ranveer Singh?

When Ranveer Singh decides to make an appearance, you can be sure of the fact that it would be all about entertainment, entertainment and entertainment, with a touch of out-of-the-box fashion style. We can expect this only from this star who is never low on energy, and has a huge fan following among the ladies of this country. Well, even Deepika Padukone, who is considered as an epitome of grace and beauty, cannot stay away from being affected by Ranveer’s infectious energy. The Befikre actor made a smashing entry at the GQ Awards, recently held in the Capital, and gave his fans some more memories to cherish. While the world has been obsessing about what he wore, Deepika had something else to say about it.

Today, Ranveer took to Twitter and gave a filmy introduction to GQ. He wrote, “Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun?” and the first reaction came from Deepika who wrote, “Nooooo” with some emoticons. On July 6, on the occassion of Ranveer’s birthday, the actor took Deepika out for a late night ride and the two were seen spending some time together.

A few days back, Ranveer had shot for another magazine and shared a few clicks from the photo-shoot. In one of them, Ranveer wrote, “Is it Friday yet?”

Ranveer and Deepika, who have shared the screen space in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, will now be seen sharing the screen space in Padmavati, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari, and is scheduled to release by November as per the announcement made on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house’s official Twitter account.

