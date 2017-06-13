Would love to see Deepika Padukone as P.V. Sindhu in my film: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is at present working on his next project which is a biopic on PV Sindhu. Sonu Sood is at present working on his next project which is a biopic on PV Sindhu.

After producing Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Sonu Sood is busy working on his next production — a biopic on badminton player P.V. Sindhu and says he would love to see Deepika Padukone portraying the character.

Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in 2016.

“I would love to see Deepika playing character of Sindhu in my film. She is a fine actress. We are still in scripting stage. If the part is offered to her and she likes the script and director, and has the time for it, she will surely give her nod.

“After the completion of the script, I would like to approach her for this role because when you become producer, it becomes a huge responsibility to present a strong script in front of actors,” Sonu said here on the sidelines of the 20-year celebration of the movie “Border”.

Deepika is the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and she herself has been a badminton player at the national level in her school days. But Deepika is fully invested in “Padmavati” as of now.

Sonu and Deepika have earlier worked together in “Happy New Year”.

Commenting on the progress of the Sindhu biopic, Sonu said: “We are in continuous touch with P.V. Sindhu and her family members. The first draft of the story has been completed and in the coming one or two months, we will be able to lock the script. We are in talks with other actresses as well, but till the time the script is not completed actors also doesn’t get excited for the film.”

Another film on badminton player Saina Nehwal is in the works with actress Shraddha Kapoor playing the title role.

Asked about the similarities between the two films, Sonu said: “Shraddha is a great actress and I know she will do a great job with it. The only common aspect in both the films is badminton but their life and journey towards glory is completely different. I feel these stories will inspire people who live in villages or small cities to become better sportspersons.”

