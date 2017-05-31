Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra make it to Maxim 2017 Hot 100 list, see photos

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra make it to the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 list. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra make it to the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 list.

After winning the world one film or TV show at a time, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have now made it to the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 list. The list is topped by supermodel Hailey Baldwin and includes names such as Emma Watson. Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendal Jenner and more. Both Deepika and Priyanka have got rave reviews from the magazine for making their mark in America.

The recognition comes to Deepika after her international big screen debut, her appearance at MET Gala 2017, and her debut on the red carpet of Cannes 2017. The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is mentioned thus by the magazine: “The Bollywood transplant made her debut stateside earlier this year in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel. She ranks number 10 on Forbes’ 2016 list of the world’s highest paid actresses.”

Deepika is not the only Indian on Maxim’s 2017 Hot 100. The other Indian on the list is none other than Priyanka Chopra who has got her foot strong in the west with the Amercian TV series, Quantico. Not only this, Priyanka’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch is garnering her appreciation from the international critics. Maxim wrote, “The former Miss World was already a huge star in her native India before she set her sights on the States. Now, with television series Quantico and the Baywatchmovie behind her, she’s out to conquer the world.”

For both Deepika and Priyanka, this comes after they made to Forbes Highest Paid Actresses list in film and TV categories respectively. While Deepika found herself at number ten on Forbes’ 2016 list of the world’s highest paid actresses, Priyanka made it to world’s highest paid actresses in TV. Deepika was described by the magazine as having “scored box office gold.” Despite being criticised and compared with her contemporary, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika with her head held high never let any criticism pull her back from the ladder of success. Instead, talking about comparisons, the Padmavati actor says, “Comparisons are obvious because that’s in your mind, and that’s not in my mind! Sometimes I think we unnecessarily get into this phase of comparison, but I think there shouldn’t be.”

