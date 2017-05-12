Deepika Padukone poses as ‘Queen of Bollywood’, says not charmed by Hollywood. See photo

Deepika Padukone is looking smouldering on a magazine cover as the ‘Queen Of Bollywood’. Deepika Padukone is looking smouldering on a magazine cover as the ‘Queen Of Bollywood’.

Be it trolls or hateful messages demeaning her fashion sense, there is nothing which can pull down the Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone. She is among Bollywood’s best and is out to slay. After nailing the photoshoot for Cannes, Deepika is now looking smouldering on another mag cover as the “Queen Of Bollywood”. The May edition of the entertainment magazine Stardust has Deepika Padukone on its cover. The actor looks elegantly stylish in the black-and-white striped dress.

The cover which has been shared by the Padmavati actor on her Instagram reads, “I am not charmed by Hollywood, I am charmed by creativity.” Ever since Deepika has made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the actor has often been quizzed about her plans of shifting to the West like her counterpart Priyanka Chopra who too is coming up with her Hollywood debut Baywatch on May 25. In an earlier interview with IANS, Deepika said, “I am very well aware of my home and my roots, so that’s never going to change. I look at it (working in Hollywood) as an extension of my creativity and the ability to work in a different environment with different people.”

When it comes to photoshoots, Deepika knows exactly how to look like a ‘Queen’. Not very long back, the Twitterati was gushing over her photoshoot pictures for the brand L’oreal. In those pictures too, Deepika looked dreamy and made it difficult for her fans to wait for May 17 when she will walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

