xXx star Deepika Padukone’s recent shoot pictures are making us go weak in the knees. See pics

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage has broken records at worldwide box office. Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage has broken records at worldwide box office.

Post her Hollywood debut, Deepika Padukone is enticing her fans with her recent photo shoot. The actor has become the face of Filmfare’s February edition and she looks nothing less than a diva. Deepika might not have had a release in the last year but she has begun the New Year with a bang. The actor is being appreciated for her character in her Hollywood debut – xXx: Return of Xander Cage, making her one global icon, representing India.

The film, which released in India on January 14 and headed for Hollywood release on January 20, has minted huge amount of money since its release, becoming the world’s first film to lead box office with $50.5 million in 53 territories. The stars also travelled across the world to ensure their film grabbed the maximum eyeballs. Deepika, along with Vin Diesel, promoted her film in a grand way in Mumbai. Call it a coincidence or planning, Deepika’s debut Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om, premiere took place in London and even xXx premiere was scheduled in the same place.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Now, as Deepika is riding high on success, our eyes are on Priyanka Chopra, who is soon to make grand Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Interestingly, while Deepika was entirely new for abroad audiences, Priyanka has already created her fan base with American series Quantico.

Look at Deepika Padukone’s recent photoshoot for Filmfare:

Also read | Deepika Padukone not doing Majid Majidi’s next, film to mark debut of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan

But all that we know is for an Indian actress to be noticed and appreciated in a film that has many big names is a big deal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd