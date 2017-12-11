Deepika Padukone carries off historical roles beautifully, she has that aura: Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is extremely impressed by Deepika Padukone’s work in historical films. Madhuri Dixit is extremely impressed by Deepika Padukone’s work in historical films.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone might have ruffled feathers of a lot of sections of the society – fringe as well as political – with her latest period drama Padmavati, but her senior in the industry, Madhuri Dixit, is extremely impressed by the actor’s work in historical films. Padmavati is Deepika’s second period film after Bajirao Mastani. Both the films have been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

At Lux Golden Rose Awards, on Sunday evening, Madhuri spoke about her favourite female actors from the current generation, and besides Deepika, she also named Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

While she loves the “aura” that Deepika carries during her portrayal of historic characters, it is Alia’s range as an actor that impresses Madhuri the most.

“I like Alia, Deepika and Priyanka for different reasons. I like Alia because she experiments a lot with her roles and she is a very good actress. She is extremely natural in front of the camera.

“There’s Deepika, who is extremely gorgeous and carries off historic roles very beautifully. She has that aura. Then there’s Priyanka, who is fabulous. I just love her as an actress. Put her in any role and she does it so well,” Madhuri said.

Padmavati, based on the life of Queen Padmini, has been caught in a major controversy since past one year due to objections raised by various sections regarding the portrayal of the queen in the film. Deepika and Bhansali even received death threats a few weeks ago regarding the film. As of now, the film is awaiting a release date as the Censor Board is yet to clear it.

