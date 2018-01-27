Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are ‘proud’ of Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone

Deepika was gifted a bouquet of flowers by Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Deepika was gifted a bouquet of flowers by Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat has opened to rave reviews and has been earning big bucks at the box office. While the entire industry has been showering them with praise, leading lady Deepika Padukone got a special surprise from former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

The Kapoors sent the actor a big bouquet of pretty flowers with a tag attached to it that said, “Excellent work!!! So very proud of you. Love, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.”

Deepika posted a photograph of the flowers with a caption that read, “It was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday…Thank You for all the love & appreciation!@neetu54 #RishiKapoor.”

Bhansali’s Padmaavat underwent a number of controversies before it finally saw a release on January 25. The movie is expected to collect around Rs 50 crore in the first two days after its release.

Speaking about the same, trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, “Trends for #Padmaavat BO today, #RepublicDay is huuge… cumulative BO by end of today is looking at 50crs range …fans are thronging theatres 💕⭐💕⭐💕⭐ @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial.”

