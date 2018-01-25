Deepika Padukone on Padmaavat: Jauhar scene by far my most special, challenging

Deepika Padukone talks about her experience of shooting the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone talks about her experience of shooting the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat.

A day before the release of Padmaavat, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone said shooting the ‘Jauhar’ (self-immolation) scene for the epic drama has been her most special and challenging moment as an actor.

The actress has been receiving a barrage of compliments on social media for her effective portrayal as Rani Padmavati in the movie, following its special screenings.

Acknowledging one such compliment which mentioned how the Jauhar scene is one of the biggest takeaways from the film, Deepika tweeted, “The Jauhar scene is by far my most special and challenging moments as an actor!”

“It was truly special shooting that scene over a couple of days,” Deepika wrote to another user. The climax scene features Deepika walking almost in a trance as she leads a pack of women to commit self-immolation.

Deepika told another well-wisher on Twitter that it was a one-of-a-kind and a once in a lifetime moment for her to shoot that scene. Padmaavat is releasing on Thursday.

The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh as Alaunddin Khiji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh, was earlier titled Padamavati. After facing the ire of Karni Sena for months, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus finally made it to the cinemas after the CBFC greenlit the film.

Padmaavat is based on a poem by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App