Deepika Padukone’s new badass cop look is a welcome change from Padmaavat, see photos

Deepika Padukone’s new badass cop look is going to give other actors a run for their money. Deepika Padukone’s new badass cop look is going to give other actors a run for their money.

Deepika Padukone’s period drama Padmaavat will finally see the light of day on January 25. And while she is gearing up for that, new photos of her badass avatar from an ad shoot in Mumbai have surfaced on social media.

Dressed as a cop, Deepika can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt and khaki pants which is a welcome change from her regal looks in Padmaavat and the film’s promotions. Relaxing on the bonnet of a jeep with a neatly tied bun, looks like with her new look, Deepika is all set to give her alleged beau Ranveer Singh some tough competition considering we also saw Ranveer’s cop look a few days ago, in the poster for his upcoming Rohit Shetty film Simmba. The pictures are a clear proof of the fact that Deepika has it in her to nail every look that she takes up.

Deepika’s next outing titled Padmaavat is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Originally scheduled for a release on December 1 last year, the film’s release was delayed because of right-wing groups and the Central Board Of Film Certification. It was recently cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate and five modifications including the one that changes the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat. The film is now releasing on January 25 and fans are waiting with bated breath for Padmaavat.

We bet everyone can’t wait for this ad already. Deepika Padukone in badass cop avatar clicked while shooting for a tvc few days ago 👮‍😎 pic.twitter.com/mvkniApvDe — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 15, 2018

The controversy around the film had started with massive opposition from Rajput Karni Sena and other religious and political fringe outfits, who claimed that the film distorted historical facts and was presenting Rani Padmini and Rajput valour in the wrong light. A number of states had also banned the film’s release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd