There are no 300 cuts in Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, say producers

Prasoon Joshi had earlier revealed that no more than five modifications have been suggested to the makers of Padmaavat. Prasoon Joshi had earlier revealed that no more than five modifications have been suggested to the makers of Padmaavat.

There are no 300 cuts in Padmaavat, say the film’s producers, appreciating the balanced, fair and transparent process followed by the censor board in suggesting five modifications in the movie. “We appreciate the balanced and considered approach that the CBFC has taken to address this situation,” a company spokesperson from Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd told IANS.

The clarification follows Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi’s statement that no more than five modifications have been suggested to the makers for the film to get U/A certificate. The five modifications included title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat as the filmmakers have attributed their creative source as the fictional poem Padmavat and not history.

They were even asked to add two disclaimers — one that clearly does not claim historical accuracy, and another which makes the point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of Sati or seeks to glorify it. Modifications to the song “Ghoomar” were sought to make the depiction befitting to the character being portrayed, apart from modifications to the incorrect/misleading reference to historical places.

Padmaavat producers have accepted the changes. “Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, as producers, have accepted and have made all the above changes. We believe that these changes are in line with the filmic depiction of the story we wanted to tell. We firmly deny all speculation on extensive cuts to the film and want to reiterate that only the above changes and disclaimers per guidance of the CBFC have been made. We have full faith in the CBFC and in the transparent, fair and inclusive process that has been followed,” Viacom18’s company spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, the final release date of the movie will be announced soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App